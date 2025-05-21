BJP faces flak over quota snub, reaffirms reservation promise in technical courses

The BJP’s Odisha unit on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to extending reservations to the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) in technical courses, as promised in its election manifesto.

The assurance comes amid criticism over the state government’s May 14 decision to implement 11.25 per cent SEBC reservation in admissions to government-run and government-aided higher educational institutions — excluding technical courses like engineering and medicine.

Facing flak for the exclusion, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said at a press conference: “The Opposition is shedding crocodile tears. Why didn’t they ensure SEBC and OBC reservations when they were in power? What stopped them?”

Since the Centre announced its plans for a caste-based census, Odisha has seen a surge in debate over caste-based reservations .

“The caste census will lay the foundation for proper empowerment of the backward communities,” Samal added.

According to official data, 54 per cent of Odisha’s population belongs to the OBC and SEBC communities, 23 per cent to the SC, 16 per cent to the ST and only 6 per cent to the general category.

“Politics in Odisha has traditionally not revolved around caste,” said political analyst Girija Shankar Das. “Even during the Mandal Commission agitation in the 1990s, caste polarisation did not take root here. But the dynamics are changing now.”

Former Union minister and Mandal politics advocate Srikant Jena criticised the BJP for what he called “selective and unfair implementation of reservation policies”.

“The economically weaker section among the general category, which comprises just 6 per the remaining 70 per cent unreserved seats,” Jena said.

“This exposes a deep structural imbalance and further marginalises OBC and SEBC communities. It’s not just selective discrimination — it reflects the BJP-RSS agenda, which has historically opposed social justice and affirmative action.”