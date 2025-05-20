BJP celebrates one year in Odisha: Mohan Charan Majhi government plans series of events

The Mohan Charan Majhi-led government is preparing to mark its first year in office with a series of celebratory events, highlighting the achievements of Odisha’s first-ever BJP-led administration. From a state-level function to Vikash Melas across districts and blocks, the government aims to showcase its development narrative.

Sources said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is making efforts to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion. “The CMO is in touch with the PMO to facilitate the Prime Minister’s participation in the celebrations,” Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said. Majhi had taken oath as chief minister on June 12, 2024, formally ushering in BJP rule in the state.

However, with the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan, the PMO has yet to confirm the Prime Minister’s attendance at the June 12 event.

As per the proposed schedule, a three-day Vikash Mela will be held from June 11 to 13. The initiative will highlight developmental programmes launched under the Majhi government. In addition to the state-level mela in Bhubaneswar, similar events will be held at the district and block levels, with a focus on women’s empowerment and the disbursement of over ₹5,000 crore to nearly 2.5 crore beneficiaries.

A large-scale state-level function is also planned to mark the occasion, with over one lakh participants expected from across Odisha. All government departments have been directed to support the coordination and logistics of the event.

The Odisha rural development and marketing society (ORMAS) will organise a five-day exhibition as part of the celebrations.

The informationand public relations department will publish a booklet titled Pragati Prabaha, detailing key welfare initiatives and success stories. All departments have been instructed to contribute relevant content.

The culture department, in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Akademi, will hold an art camp involving college students, inviting them to express their vision for

Odisha’s development by 2036 and India’s transformation into a developed nation

by 2047.

A committee has been formed under chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and tasked with preparing a comprehensive blueprint and ensuring the events are a success.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has raised questions over the government’s performance. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “This government has merely rebranded existing schemes initiated under Naveen Patnaik’s tenure. Instead of recycling BJD’s programmes, the Majhi government should introduce original schemes aimed at public welfare. There is no clear vision for rural development, and the funds allocated under various schemes are insufficient to drive substantial progress.”