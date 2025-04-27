BJD MP Sulata Deo faces flak over remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo’s comments on the Pahalgam terror attack triggered a political row in Odisha, prompting the BJD to distance itself from her remarks.

Deo’s initial statement questioned whether the terrorists could have identified their victims’ religion during the brief window of the attack. Her remarks went viral, attracting sharp criticism as eyewitness accounts had indicated that the attackers targeted victims based on their religion.

Following the backlash, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra made it clear that Deo’s views were personal.

Under fire, Deo issued a clarification on Saturday, claiming her statement had been misunderstood and misrepresented. Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “I made those remarks on April 23 based on limited information available at the time. I had seen a video showing the speed at which people were killed and commented accordingly. Unfortunately, news channels aired only part of my interview.”

Deo added that after receiving more information, she now fully understood that victims were indeed targeted based on their religion. “I later learnt that the killings were selective. Our party stands firmly with the government of India. Terrorists must be eliminated, and the country’s sovereignty must be protected,” she said.