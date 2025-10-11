BJD youth protests in Berhampur demand CBI probe in Odisha police recruitment scam

The youth and students’ wings of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday took out a rally in Odisha’s Berhampur, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged scam in police sub-inspector recruitment.

So far, 119 people, including 114 candidates, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The protest, which took place on the day BJD president Naveen Patnaik returned to Bhubaneswar after a brief stay in Delhi, signalled the party’s intent to intensify its agitation over the issue.

Hundreds of BJD activists marched through the streets of Berhampur holding placards and banners, before gathering in front of Khallikote University. They burnt effigies of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and demanded his immediate resignation.

“The government is selling jobs. Mohan Majhi has no moral right to continue as chief minister. We seek justice for our youths,” said BJD youth wing president Chinmay Sahu.

BJD students’ wing president Ipsita Sahu added: “The government has stolen jobs meant for our youths. The ongoing Crime Branch probe will only protect the influential people involved. A CBI probe is the only way to ensure justice.”

Officials said the racket was exposed following the detention of three buses heading to Andhra Pradesh with 114 candidates who were scheduled to appear for the police recruitment examination on October 5 and 6. All were later arrested along with three middlemen.

Earlier, the exam slated for March had also been postponed for unspecified reasons. The Crime Branch has intensified its investigation into the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), whose examination process revealed serious loopholes. The board had initially entrusted ITI Limited to conduct the exam, which in turn subcontracted the work to private firms Silicon and another unnamed agency.

Officials said the probe is examining how the OPRB allowed the examination process to be sublet and whether vested interests were involved. “The role of the OPRB is under the scanner. This angle is being thoroughly investigated,” an official said.

The Crime Branch has also raided Vanik Coaching Institute in Bhubaneswar and seized documents related to aspirants allegedly linked to the scam.