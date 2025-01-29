'Biren Singh tape' plea in Supreme Court, NGO claims Manipur CM admitted to inciting violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a plea for an expedited hearing of an NGO’s claim that it possesses an audio recording in which Manipur chief minister Biren Singh admits to inciting violence.

The audio also allegedly suggests that the BJP leader allowed arms to be looted and protected those responsible for the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing the NGO, advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who asked him to formally make a written request. Bhushan told the bench that the petitioner is being hounded by the state for exposing the issue.

Bhushan said that according to the November 8, 2024, order passed by the apex court,he had sent the audio for a forensics audit and received the report which he hasnow placed for the court’sconsideration.