Biju Patnaik legacy BJP can’t erase, former Odisha CM remembered even after 28 years of his death

The legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik — after whom the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is named — continues to resonate deeply with the people of Odisha, even 28 years after his death.

Despite alleged attempts by the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government to undermine Biju Babu’s memory, thousands turned out across the state on Thursday to pay tribute to the “Tall Man” of Odisha on his death anniversary.

The state government found itself on the back foot following a series of incidents targeting Biju Patnaik’s statues. In March, his statue was beheaded in Mahanga, Cuttack, and just this week, a man attempted to set ablaze his statue in Bonagir. Earlier, the Majhi government also faced criticism for renaming a series of welfare programmes originally launched by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

Taking to X, BJD president Naveen Patnaik wrote: “His fearless life and indomitable courage are an inspiration to crores of Odias. The mantra he gave to live with the people and work for the people will always inspire us to serve the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.”

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Naveen took aim at the BJP, saying: “Biju Babu tried hard to strengthen the panchayati raj system. No one can forget the contribution of Biju Babu. Now, attempts are being made to belittle the contributions of sons of the soil and to change the course of history. But everyone must remember that history reflects the collective experience of a nation.”

Reacting to Naveen’s remarks, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, “Such statements are not expected from a leader like Naveen Patnaik.”

On Thursday, Naveen also filed his nomination for the post of BJD president, the only candidate to do so. He is set to be elected for the ninth consecutive time, with results to be officially declared on April 19.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders paid floral tributes to Biju Patnaik at his statue, honouring his contributions to the state. In the evening, the state government held a formal commemorative function.

Founded in 1997, the BJD quickly emerged as Odisha’s dominant regional force, winning successive elections with ease. However, the party suffered setbacks in the last election, with internal dissent over the rise of Naveen’s close aide V.K. Pandian and the BJP capitalising on the “Odia Asmita” (Odia identity) narrative.

Senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said, “We vow to make Odisha a developed state — the dream cherished by Biju Babu.”

Panchanan Kanungo, a founding member of the BJD, added, “Biju Babu was a dreamer who could inspire people. His name still draws votes for the BJD, but many of his loyalists have been sidelined. His name is being used to sway public opinion.”

As historian Dr Pabak Kanungo once wrote: “Perhaps no other leader captured the imagination of the people of Odisha like Biju Patnaik — freedom fighter, pilot, industrialist, politician and philanthropist.”