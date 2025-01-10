Bihar to crack down on abandoned vehicles along highways to reduce accidents and traffic jams

Bihar has decided to crack the whip on buses, trucks and other vehicles abandoned along the national and state highways in an effort to reduce accidents and traffic snarls.

State transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal issued orders related to such vehicles that have been abandoned or parked for a long time along the highways.

The district transport officers, motor vehicle inspectors, and other related officials will prepare a list of such automobiles, which will be seized and action taken against their owners.

"We have noticed that many buses and trucks are abandoned or parked along the national and state highways for months and years. They not only create traffic-related problems but also increase the chances of accidents, especially during the foggy weather or night time," Agarwal said.

"These vehicles also impede the flow of traffic and obstruct the view and visibility of other people and vehicles moving along the highways. It is necessary to remove them," Agarwal said.

The transport department officials would photograph such vehicles with location details, assess their condition, find out why they were abandoned or illegally parked, and trace out their owners.

The owners of such vehicles would be asked to remove them. Legal action would be taken against them if they fail to do so and the vehicles would be seized. The assistance of concerned police stations would be taken in such cases.

Sources said that heavy vehicles seized by the police for being involved in accidents or illegal activities are also left alongside the highways. They stand rotting while investigations and cases go on at a snail’s pace.

The country witnessed 4.81 lakh road accidents in 2023 in which 1.73 lakh people were killed and another 4.63 lakh were injured.