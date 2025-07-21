MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 July 2025

Bihar first state to have less than 1,200 electors across polling stations: Election Commission

A similar exercise to reduce the number of voters per polling station (called rationalisation in EC's terminology) will be undertaken in all states and union territories

PTI Published 21.07.25, 07:48 PM
Representational Image.

Representational Image. Shutterstock picture.

Bihar has become the first state in the country to have less than 1,200 electors across polling stations, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The poll body recently undertook an exercise to reduce electors per polling station from 1,500 to a maximum of 1,200 to shorten queues on voting days.

ADVERTISEMENT

To accommodate voters, 12,817 new polling stations have been added in Bihar to prevent long queues, the EC said.

The total number of polling stations in Bihar will now go up to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895.

A similar exercise to reduce the number of voters per polling station (called rationalisation in EC's terminology) will be undertaken in all states and union territories.

The EC had been working to ensure voters do not have to travel beyond 2 kilometres to reach polling stations wherever possible.

Polling stations were set up in high-rise buildings and societies to ensure greater voter participation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bihar Election Commission Voters
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

9 safety violation notices to Air India in 6 months, govt tells RS amid probe into crash

'During the last six months, a total of nine show case notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations. Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation,' the junior minister stated in a written reply to questions raised by the CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.
Asaduddin Owaisi.
Quote left Quote right

12 Muslim men were in jail for 18 years for a crime they didn’t commit. Will the govt take action?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT