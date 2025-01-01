Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, according to his latest disclosure of assets.

According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has Rs 21,052 in cash and nearly Rs 60,811.56 in different banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM.

According to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has total movable properties worth around Rs 16,97,741.56, while he has immovable assets worth Rs 1.48 crore. The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi. In 2023, the CM had movable and immovable assets worth Rs 16,484,632.69.

According to disclosures, Bihar Deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary has Rs 6,70,000 in cash, whereas his wife Kumari Mamta has Rs 5,70,000 in cash. Choudhary also owns a rifle worth Rs 4 lakh. He also owns immovable assets worth Rs 8.28 crore. Another DyCM Vijay Kumar Sinha owns immovable assets worth Rs 2.42 crore, whereas his wife owns immovable assets worth Rs 3.32 crore. Sinha, who does not have cash in hand, also owns a revolver worth Rs 77,181.

Other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Sumit Kumar Singh (Science, Technology and Technical Education), Sunil Kumar (Education), Mangal Pandey (Health), Ratnesh Sada (SC/ST Welfare), Leshi Singh (Food and Consumer Protection), Jayant Raj (Building Construction), Neeraj Kumar Singh (Public Health and Engineering), Zama Khan (Minority Welfare), Sheela Kumari (Transport), Madan Sahni (Social Welfare).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.