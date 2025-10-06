Bihar Assembly elections to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, counting of votes on November 14

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

"Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference.

"It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before last two rounds of counting of votes," he added.

Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections including 14 lakh first-time voters, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced.

The CEC asserted that the Bihar elections will be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.

"There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at a press conference.

At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years.

A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar, he said.

The CEC said strict directives have been given to the administration "for zero tolerance to any violence and there is no scope for any threat to voters or candidates".