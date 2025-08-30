MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bhubaneswar lawyer dies after self-immolation; financial and domestic struggles cited

Subhashish Mohanty Published 30.08.25, 09:20 AM
Representational image File picture

A 46-year-old lawyer died after allegedly setting himself ablaze on the roof of his house in Bhubaneswar’s Pandara on Thursday night.

Police suspect financial distress and frequent domestic quarrels drove the lawyer, identified as Dipak Kumar Sahu, to the extreme step.

Sahu, who lived with his wife, mother and two daughters, was reportedly under treatment for neurological problems for the past two months.

On Thursday, after returning from a Ganesh Puja outing with his family, Sahu had a heated exchange with his wife. Following which, he refused dinner, citing ill health, and went to the roof of his house.

When he failed to return, his wife went upstairs and found the door locked. A foul smell and cries of pain from inside alarmed her, and neighbours who climbed across from an adjoining house discovered him severely burnt. Sahu was rushed to hospital with around 85 per cent burns, but was declared dead.

Police sources said Sahu had been de-empanelled by two private banks he represented, leaving him under severe financial strain.

Investigators said Sahu had stopped taking prescribed neurological medicines months ago. A scientific team has collected samples, including a petrol bottle from the roof.

