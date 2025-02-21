Bengaluru traffic crisis is so bad that Karnataka deputy CM points to the gods

Bengaluru's traffic crisis is so dire that "even God himself cannot do anything within the next one, two, or three years," Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday.

One X user wrote as reply: “Even if God comes down and votes for him for next term, he won't become DCM or CM for sure."

Speaking at the launch of Namma Raste, an illustrated guidebook on best practices for road design, construction, and maintenance, prepared by mobility experts at the behest of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Shivakumar highlighted the complexities involved in addressing the city's traffic woes.

"We have a plan to tackle Bengaluru's traffic problems," he asserted.

"Tunnel road work should have started by now, but delays due to technical, financial, and land acquisition issues have stalled it. The 40-km double-decker road plan is ready, and several projects will take shape in the next three to four years. We are also white-topping 1,700 km of roads."

Opposition leader R. Ashoka attributed the traffic crisis to a lack of funds in the Congress-led government.

"People have no expectations from you or your government," he said, labeling the Congress as "a curse to Karnataka and Bengaluru."

State home minister G. Parameshwara supported Shivakumar.

"Bangalore was not built for such a huge population and a large number of vehicles. We don't have infrastructure for that. It will take a long time," Parameshwara said.

State BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa took to X to express his disapproval.

"Shameful that it took a whole TWO years for DKShivakumar to finally admit what every Bangalorean already knew—that they won’t be able to fix the city’s issues for at least another three years, even if God Himself descended to help! No surprises here!” the former CM wrote.

Yediyurappa criticised the Congress government's handling of urban development.

"While the Deputy CM was busy dreaming about a Tunnel Road to the Moon, reality on the ground is far from sci-fi—pothole-ridden roads, overflowing sewage, and garbage piling up on every street corner," he wrote.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...BJP never said Bengaluru should be transformed in a matter of a night, but the state government should explain what has been done in the past 1.5 years."

Netizens on X were annoyed too.

One user commented: “As long as inept people are running the affairs, even God can't do anything. That's why it is said, 'God helps those who help themselves.'"

Another wrote: "By then their term will be over!! Then the next Govt will run the same scams! Karnataka as a whole is doomed."