Bengal frauds target Germans: CBI busts cybercrime network, prime accused arrested from Siliguri

The CBI has launched a crackdown on a group of cyber criminals in Bengal and dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset-supported cybercrime network in the state that has been targeting German nationals since 2021.

The operation was executed in close coordination with the German authorities.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Rahul Shaw from Siliguri, said to be the prime accused in the case, and produced him before the Rouse Avenue district courts in Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, the international operations division of the agency registered a case on February 12 against Rahul Shaw, Shubham Sharma, Rajeev Budhiraja and unknown others on the charges of criminal conspiracy and fraud as well as Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

“During 2021-2022, the accused individuals allegedly conspired to target the German victims by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victim’s computer systems and bank accounts, under the pretext of offering tech support services,” the CBI said in a statement.

“They falsely informed the German-based victims that their bank accounts had been compromised. Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused allegedly manipulated the victims into transferring Euro 6,46,032 to cryptocurrency wallets controlledby them.”

After registering the case, the agency’s sleuths conducted extensive searches at multiple locations linked to the accused persons, which yielded substantial “incriminating evidence”.

Searches conducted at six locations across Delhi, Calcutta and Siliguri last week revealed that the transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was channelling the proceeds of crime through virtual assets.

“During the search conducted at Shaw’s residential premises, seven mobile phones, one laptop and incriminating documents pertaining to crime were recovered,” said the agency spokesperson.

The CBI has also dismantled an illegal call centre being allegedly operated by Shaw and the other accused at Webel IT Park in Matigara of Darjeeling district.

“During the search, 24 hard disks of computer systems used by the accused persons, containing incriminating digital evidence, were recovered from the said illegal call centre. Further operations are ongoing to identify the proceeds of crime,” the spokesperson said.

The possibility of a broader network, based on international leads, is being probed in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies.

Operation Chakra-1V has been initiated by the CBI to combat and dismantle organised cyber-enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law-enforcement response leveraging Interpol channels, the agency said.