Banaras Hindu University expresses shock at local focus in highest decision-making panel

Sections of faculty members at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have expressed shock at the Centre including seven Varanasi residents among the eight recruited to the Executive Council (EC), the varsity’s highest decision-making body.

The education ministry on Wednesday issued an order for the appointment of EC members for a three-year term. President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Visitor of the central university, has nominated eight members to the EC, which was non-functional for four years because of vacancies.

Two faculty members said the university had always had three-fourths of the EC members from outside Varanasi.

“The BHU community is shocked by these appointments. It is difficult to comprehend on what basis seven people from Varanasi have been included in the EC. The EC makes the major decisions of the university. Diversity in the composition of the EC with eminent personalities from various walks of life enriches the panel and helps the institution decide its growth,” said one of them.

The newly appointed members include three BJP leaders.