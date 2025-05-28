Baby steps towards a Bengal bond: Lalu Prasad welcomes grandson in city, Mamata Banerjee visits

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited a private hospital at Park Street to congratulate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree for the birth of their second child there.

The Bengal chief minister also met Tejashwi’s parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

“This is such happy news for the family. Laluji and Rabriji, who are here, are elated. I wish them abundant prosperity and peace. I wish them all the very best for the upcoming (Assembly) polls (in Bihar) as well.... I am quite certain that the child will bring good luck to them,” the Trinamool Congress chief told the media outside the hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on the birth of his grandson, in Kolkata. PTI

Lalu shared pictures of family members with the newborn on X. “Proudly welcoming little grandson in our family!” the RJD patriarch posted.

Tejashwi and Rajshree have a two-year-old daughter, Katyayani.

Mamata and Lalu — both former Union railway ministers — have been close since their time together in Parliament. Tejashwi was among a select few in the INDIA bloc whom Mamata trusted as an ally, and the RJD and Trinamool have firmly endorsed each other politically on most key issues in recent memory.

“Tejashwi’s wife has been here for nine months. We have been in regular touch with the family. They informed me last night about the likelihood of the delivery today. Tejashwi texted me at 6.14am with the good news. I told him at 6.16am that I would be here by midday.... So here I am to meet them,” Mamata said.

“The baby and the mother are stable, safe and sound. Because both parents are so beautiful, the baby too is adorable,” she added.

The new addition to the Yadav family comes at a time when the RJD is undergoing internal turmoil. Lalu had on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years, besides snapping family ties with him, for his “irresponsible behaviour” after a controversial video was widely circulated online.

Tej Pratap wrote on X in Hindi: “With the grace and blessings of Shri Banke Bihariji, I have become ‘Bade Papa’ with the arrival of the new baby boy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to younger brother Tejashwi and Rajshree Yadav.... My blessings and love tomy nephew.”

Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi’s sister, announced on social media that the boy was currently being addressed as Bal Gopal Junior Tejashwi.

“I am thankful to everyone... especially Didi (Mamata). From Day One, she has been with us... like a local guardian. Today is Tuesday, Hanumanji’s day, and Hanumanji is our faith and strength. We had our daughter first, and she is like Lakshmi to us,” said Tejashwi.