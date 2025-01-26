Kanpur: Autorickshaw driver 'harassed' by traffic police personnel invited as special guest to Republic Day function

An autorickshaw driver allegedly harassed by a traffic police personnel last month was invited as a special guest to the Republic Day function in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The driver, identified as Rakesh Kumar Soni (49), received an invitation to attend the function from Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh following a public hearing in which he had recounted his ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Hanumant Vihar, Soni had shared his experience with the district magistrate three days before the event.

Also Read FIR against PPS officer for sexually exploiting IIT-Kanpur research scholar

Soni's autorickshaw had become stuck in traffic near Naubasta on December 30, when he was en route to Baradevi.

As he attempted to manoeuvre his vehicle, Ishwar Singh -- the traffic sector in-charge -- allegedly hit the autorickshaw with a stick, tore the curtain, and verbally abused him, Soni had alleged.

He had claimed that the traffic police personnel also attempted to force a plastic baton into his mouth.

Soni had claimed that he lodged a complaint through the traffic control room but no action was taken. In response, he had appealed to the then-district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh to allow him to be euthanised at the Gandhi statue on Republic Day.

Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archna Singh. However, no action was initiated before the then-district magistrate was transferred.

When Jitendra Pratap Singh assumed office as district magistrate, Soni decided brought the matter to his attention. Hearing Soni's appeal, Jitendra Pratap Singh had said such treatment of any citizen was unacceptable and invited him to attend the Republic Day function.

Soni received a formal invitation for the event on Saturday.

Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI that after hearing Soni's story, he believed it was essential to restore his honour and dignity, which led to the invitation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.