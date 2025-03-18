Asha workers step up protest in Kerala, launch hunger strike for pay hike

Asha workers in Kerala, who have been staging an indefinite day-and-night protest outside the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 36 days, have decided to escalate their agitation against the ruling Left Democratic Front government.

Starting Thursday, three Asha workers will begin an indefinite hunger strike as part of the third stage of their protest. Their demands include a hike in their honorarium — from ₹9,000 to ₹21,000 — and a retirement allowance of ₹5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Asha workers laid siege to the secretariat from 9am to 5pm. Scores of Asha workers from across the state gathered at the secretariat, blocking the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road. Protesters lay down on the road, chanting slogans against the government. Ten workers reportedly fainted during the protest because of the extreme heat.

“In the first stage, three Asha workers will lead the strike. If required, more Asha workers will join in. We do not know how long this protest will last. The women will remain here until the government agrees to our demands,” said V.K. Sadanandan, the president of the Asha Workers’ Forum.