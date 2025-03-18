MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Asha workers step up protest in Kerala, launch hunger strike for pay hike

Their demands include a hike in their honorarium — from ₹9,000 to ₹21,000 — and a retirement allowance of ₹5 lakh

Cynthia Chandran Published 18.03.25, 06:14 AM
Asha workers block a road near the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Asha workers block a road near the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. PTI

Asha workers in Kerala, who have been staging an indefinite day-and-night protest outside the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 36 days, have decided to escalate their agitation against the ruling Left Democratic Front government.

Starting Thursday, three Asha workers will begin an indefinite hunger strike as part of the third stage of their protest. Their demands include a hike in their honorarium — from 9,000 to 21,000 — and a retirement allowance of 5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Asha workers laid siege to the secretariat from 9am to 5pm. Scores of Asha workers from across the state gathered at the secretariat, blocking the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road. Protesters lay down on the road, chanting slogans against the government. Ten workers reportedly fainted during the protest because of the extreme heat.

“In the first stage, three Asha workers will lead the strike. If required, more Asha workers will join in. We do not know how long this protest will last. The women will remain here until the government agrees to our demands,” said V.K. Sadanandan, the president of the Asha Workers’ Forum.

RELATED TOPICS

Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza officials report at least 44 people dead as Israel launches airstrikes against Hamas

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Nagpur is a peaceful city, please don’t believe in rumours about riots

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT