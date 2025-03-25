As Kangana slams Kunal Kamra, a rewind to how her no-filter rants made headlines

The controversy over Kunal Kamra’s latest political satire has spiralled into a larger conversation about free speech.

As the stand-up comedian faces legal action and political heat for his parody song mocking Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the comedian for saying controversial things in the name of expression.

"We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for two minutes of fame," Ranaut declared, adding, "You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone… A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them... Who are these people, and what are their credentials?".

"If they can write, they should do so in literature... Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy...", she added.

A subtle rewind

This is the same Kangana Ranaut who once dismissed India’s independence in 1947 as "bheek" (alms), labelled farmers as "terrorists," slut-shamed a fellow actress-turned-politician, and hurled casteist remarks at Rahul Gandhi.

Kunal Kamra performed a satirical take on Dil Toh Pagal Hai, swapping lyrics to call Shinde a gaddar (traitor). The response has made enough headlines by now.

Kamra’s joke, "Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," sparked protests by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, leading to an FIR against him.

Kangana's two-pronged approach

Shiv Sena members took a more hands-on approach on Monday — 40 of them stormed and vandalised Habitat Studio. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) then declared a part of the structure “illegal” and issued a demolition order.

"This has been done legally," Kangana Ranaut said in reference to the ransacking of the venue. But, just four years ago, she accused the same BMC of acting "illegally" when it demolished parts of her Bandra bungalow. Political coalitions play a role in altering statements. Perhaps.

However, Kangana has a long history of provocative remarks. And still remains largely untouched by vehement backlash possible in this day and age.

Here’s a quick recap of her own most infamous statements:

1. India’s Independence Was “Bheek”

At the 2021 Times Now Summit, Kangana declared:

"Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai."

(That wasn’t freedom; those were alms. We (Indians) got real freedom in 2014.)

Her implication? India only became truly free when PM Narendra Modi came to power.

2. Urmila Matondkar a 'soft-porn' star

Ranaut’s 2020 feud with Urmila Matondkar turned ugly when she dismissed the veteran actress as a "soft porn star."

"Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?"

This was in response to Matondkar criticising Ranaut’s attack on Jaya Bachchan, who had defended Bollywood from being painted as a drug den.

3. Farmers? Terrorists.

During the farmer protests, Ranaut misidentified an elderly protester as Bilkis Bano from the Shaheen Bagh protests and suggested she was "available for Rs 100" to join any agitation. The comment led to a fiery response from singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and an onslaught of criticism.

Her attacks escalated internationally when Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protests. Ranaut lashed out, calling Rihanna a "fool" and the farmers "terrorists" trying to break India. X even removed some of her posts for hate speech violations.

4. Casteist attack on Rahul Gandhi

When Rahul Gandhi raised caste issues in Parliament, Ranaut took it upon herself to offer a culinary metaphor for his lineage:

"Apni jaat ka kuch ata pata nahi, nanu Muslim, dadi Parsi, mummy Christian aur khud aisa lagta hai jaise Pasta ko kadi patte ka tadka lagakar kichadi banane ki koshish ki ho, aur inko sabki jaat pata karni hai."

(You know nothing of your own caste. Your grandfather is Muslim, grandmother Parsi, mother Christian, and you yourself feel like someone tried to mix pasta with curry leaves to make khichdi. But you want to know everyone else’s caste.)

The contrast is stark:

Kamra, a comedian, makes a satirical dig at a politician and faces FIRs, mob attacks, and venue demolitions.

Ranaut, an elected BJP MP, makes casteist, sexist and inflammatory political statements and gets a Padma Shri.