Arvind Kejriwal to PM Narendra Modi: Enact law to ban waiver of loans given to billionaires

Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half, tax on essential commodities ended if loan waiver to rich is stopped, Kejriwal wrote in the letter

PTI Published 28.01.25, 12:31 PM
Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a nationwide law to prohibit the waiver of loans given to billionaires.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal criticised the central government, alleging favouritism toward the wealthy by writing off corporate loans worth thousands of crores. He claimed such practices burden ordinary citizens with excessive taxes while benefitting the rich.

"Common people are paying half their salaries in taxes, while the loans of the rich are being waived. Why doesn't the central government waive home loans, car loans, or other financial burdens of ordinary citizens?" Kejriwal asked.

He asserted that stopping loan waivers for billionaires could allow the government to halve income tax and GST rates, double the taxable income limit, and eliminate GST on essential commodities.

"This is a massive scandal, and it's time to put an end to it," he said.

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8.

Kejriwal is seeking a third consecutive term, following AAP's landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

