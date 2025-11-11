Amit Shah instructs security agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind Delhi car blast

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind the deadly Red Fort car explosion, cause of which remains unknown.

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” Amit Shah posted on X following the review meeting conducted in the wake of the blast.

Shah said this after chairing two subsequent security review meetings which were held in the wake of the Monday evening blast near Red Fort here.

The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast, sources said.

Almost the same set of officials attended the afternoon security review meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also handed over the probe into the blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shah has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

Shah had earlier said that “all possibilities are being explored and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account.”

A powerful blast rocked the capital city on Monday evening after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a moving Hyundai i20 car near the busy area of iconic Red Fort metro station, killing at least 12.

A worker at the LNJP Hospital mortuary, described the scenes from the night as "gruesome".

"The bodies that came in were beyond recognition. Some were just lumps of flesh. Many had their internal organs torn apart or missing. It was hard to tell one from another. That's how devastating it was," he told PTI.

The Red Fort has been closed temporarily due to security reasons and the defence forces are on high vigil across the country.

At least four suspects have been detained and the police have released a CCTV footage of a masked man crossing through a parking area.

Delhi Police have also registered a case under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.