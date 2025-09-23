MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aligarh car-canter crash kills four, including woman and child, one critically injured

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, killing four occupants on the spot

PTI Published 23.09.25, 01:29 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

Four people, including a woman and a child, were charred to death on Tuesday morning when a car and a canter collided on National Highway-34 and caught fire, police said.

The accident took place near Gopi Bridge when the car heading towards Aligarh apparently suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle broke through the road divider and rammed into the oncoming canter, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain told reporters.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, killing four occupants on the spot. Their identities are yet to be ascertained, Jain said.

One person trapped in the vehicle managed to extricate himself with the help of a passerby and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital by police. His condition is stated to be critical, he added.

Fire tenders brought the blaze under control, and efforts are underway to identify the victims, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

