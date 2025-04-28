After Pahalgam attack, Congress scrambles to contain fallout as BJP targets leadership

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on Monday distancing the party from remarks of a few Congress leaders after the Pahalgam terror attack that have caused the grand old party embarrassment.

"What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view. The Congress party's view is the view in the CWC resolution, the views expressed by the Congress President and the LoP in the Lok Sabha. There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response and constant communication between the Government and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united," Ramesh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage control continued as Ramesh added, "As the situation evolves in this most sensitive of times, the Congress Working Committee, the Congress President, Lok Sabha LoP will be articulating the party's position. I want to make it clear that no one has given them the right to say all this. The Congress party has nothing to do with these statements, and the party does not agree with such statements."

Earlier Monday, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tore into the Congress leadership, questioning Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s authority over their own party.

"Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished. Their remarks are being used in Pakistan, including by its media, to defame India," Prasad said.

With global support pouring in for India from the US, France, Saudi Arabia and others, Prasad said, "When the world is with India after the terror strike, be it the US, France or Saudi Arabia, these leaders are making such shameless and irresponsible remarks."

Prasad named Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R.B. Timmapur, and Robert Vadra among those giving statements that he said damaged India's image.

"It is the height of insensitivity," he said, accusing Congress leaders of undermining the victims' accounts that terrorists identified non-Muslims before opening fire.

Even as Kharge and Gandhi backed the government in the all-party meeting, Prasad questioned whether this support was genuine or a mere formality. "Several Congress leaders have made comments that appeared to be part of a pattern," he said, suggesting that the party leadership’s response was perfunctory and lacked seriousness.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that he did not say complete no to war, but meant there should be war only if it is inevitable, as it is not the solution. "No need for war means, if inevitable there should be war..., there cannot be a solution from war. I did not say no to demands for war," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

When asked about Pakistan media playing up his statement, he said, "I did not say no to a war with Pakistan. What I said is that war is not a solution. Security should have been provided there, as many tourists go to Kashmir. Providing security is whose responsibility? It is the central government's responsibility. I said there was a failure." Siddaramaiah on Saturday said there is no need for a war with Pakistan, but the central government should strengthen the security system.

Before Ramesh’s comments, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said, "The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this? Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country."

Karnataka minister T.B. Thimmapur had said on Sunday, "I personally don't think the assailants would have asked the name and religion of the tourists. It is not just to add religious colour to cover up an intelligence failure," according to ANI.