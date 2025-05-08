After executive orders from government, social media platform X blocks 8,000 accounts in India

Social media platform X on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the government.

X said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees.

"To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government's demands," X said in a post on its Global Government Affairs handle. PTI MBI NSD NSD

