Aero India is Kumbh of research: Defence minister Rajnath Singh kicks off biennial air show

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday kicked off the 15th edition of Aero India — the country’s biennial air show — in Bengaluru and described it as “the Kumbh of research”.

“While the Mahakumbh is the Kumbh of introspection, Aero India is the Kumbh of research. While the Mahakumbh is focusing on internal strength, Aero India will centre on external strength. While the Mahakumbh showcases the culture of India, Aero India will display the power of India,” Rajnath said at the inaugural ceremony at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

The minister flagged the importance of modernisation in the defence sector and the armed forces and expressed concern over global uncertainties, saying “peace cannot be achieved in a weak state of security”.

He said India had never attacked any country nor been involved in any great power rivalry. “We have always been an advocate of peace and stability. It is part of our fundamental ideals,” he said.

The minister confirmed the participation of over 900 exhibitors at the five-day event, including 150 foreign companies. He termed theparticipation of over 90 countries as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence capabilities.

The event will host a CEO’s conclave and a defence ministers’ conclave focusing on new-age warfare, sustainable defence manufacturing and public-private partnerships. Over 100 companies willexhibit advanced defencetechnologies

Aero India will also showcase two fifth-generation fighter aircraft — the Sukhoi Su-57 from Russia and the F-35 from the US — along with cutting-edge missile systems, aerospace technology and AI-driven defence solutions.