'Act of God': Mehbooba Mufti points to unchecked environmental destruction as flash floods ravage Kashmir

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed grave concern over the recent flash floods and hailstorms that caused significant damage in Jammu and Kashmir and blamed unchecked environmental degradation for the devastation.

"A few days ago, a major tragedy struck Ramban, where several lives were lost and some people are still missing. Many vehicles got buried, and even a hotel is under the debris," she told reporters here.

"The National Highway is shut and commuters, particularly women and children, are stranded in extremely difficult conditions," the former chief minister said.

Three persons, including two minor siblings, were killed and more than 100 people were rescued after heavy rainfall and cloudbursts triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides and caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads and residential buildings, in Ramban district.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the strategic 250-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway -- the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country -- while many were buried under the debris.

While terming the calamity "an act of God", Mehbooba also blamed human interference with nature. "We have cut through mountains, cleared forests recklessly and unleashed environmental destruction. When we tamper with nature, we end up paying the price," she said.

The former chief minister urged the government to take immediate steps, starting with clearing the debris to possibly save lives.

"There must be arrangements for food, water, and shelter for all stranded passengers," Mehbooba said, adding that PDP workers have been directed to assist the calamity-hit people.

Referring to the storm that hit Jammu a few days ago, she said it damaged Basmati, mango and other fruit trees. In Kashmir, hailstorms ravaged apple blossoms and almond flowers, the PDP chief said.

"Horticulture is the backbone of our economy, and it has suffered immensely," she said, demanding government the assessment assess the damage and probe ample compensation.

On the weather-related advisory and frequent highway disruptions, Mehbooba urged the government to act proactively.

"Authorities should restrict vehicular movement based on weather forecasts... A tunnel should be constructed on the Mughal Road to create an alternative route and ease traffic pressure on the national highway," she suggested.

