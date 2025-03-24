MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Accused Jagdeep Singh in Moosewala murder case shifted to Silchar Jail from Punjab

Singh has been kept in a special cell and the security in and around the jail has been further strengthened, says official

PTI Published 24.03.25, 12:07 PM
Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala. Shutterstock picture.

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case has been transferred to Silchar Central Jail from Punjab, officials said here on Monday.

Punjab Police brought the accused from Bhatinda Jail by a special flight and he was taken to the jail here on Sunday night where he is currently lodged.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was transferred to the Assam jail following intelligence inputs and investigations that brought to the fore his alleged involvement in coordinating drug trafficking with others from inside the jail by using mobile phones, the official said.

He has been transferred to Silchar jail in a bid to break the network involved in drug trafficking, the official added.

Besides his alleged involvement in the killing of Moosewala in 2022, Singh has 128 cases registered against him since 2012 which include several high-profile murder cases, extortions, cases under the Arms Act and 12 cases under the NDPS Act.

He had allegedly established links with international operators in Canada, USA and Pakistan and his relocation to another jail was necessary to break the activities of the criminals in the jail.

Singh has been kept in a special cell and the security in and around the jail has been further strengthened, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Silchar Central Jail Punjab
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Furore over ‘contract comedian’ Kamra: FIR lodged, 40 Shiv Sainiks booked for vandalism

Mumbai's Habitat studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, has decided to shut down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises last night to protest comic Kamra's jokes
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

If 5% more Hindu votes come to the BJP, we will win. Will not let Bengal turn into Bangladesh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT