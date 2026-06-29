Abhijeet Dipke accuses Centre of 'indifference' towards families of students who committed suicide

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi entered its tenth day on Monday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke highlighting the recent cases of student suicides and criticising the government's alleged lack of response to the families affected.

In a series of posts on X, Dipke named students - Pradeep Meghwal, Aakansha Chaturvedi, Amaira Kumar and Kahaan Patel, saying their families were being made to "beg for justice". He alleged that no government representative had contacted them to express regret over the deaths of their children.

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"I really don't understand how people in power can be not just so indifferent, but so arrogant that they don't even feel the need to reach out to families who have lost their children," Dipke said.

"You can't bring their children back, but the very least you can do is express regret and apologise to their families. Is that too much to ask?" he added.

Dipke also shared a video of his interaction with the father of NEET aspirant Kahaan Patel, who died by suicide on June 18. Patel's father travelled from Gujarat to Jantar Mantar to voice his concerns with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the video, Patel's father questioned how his son was being portrayed and emphasised that the family wanted people to truly understand who he was.

Activist Wangchuk, who is on the second day of his hunger strike, called on people to join the fast in support of the CJP and the pressing issues in Ladakh.

"This is the second day of my fast in support of CJP and Ladakh. You can also join us. Come here for a day-long fast. If you can't come here, observe a day-long fast supporting the demands for reforms in education, accountability, and the environment, and express your solidarity. Whole India should come together to make the country better," he said.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, aligning with the CJP protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and demanding accountability from the government, including the resignation of Pradhan.

The CJP protest, which commenced on June 20, is focused on issues surrounding alleged irregularities in the examination system, particularly NEET. Dipke has stated that the agitation will extend beyond education concerns to include other accountability issues, such as electoral matters, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest has also garnered support from students and members of civil society.

Six students associated with AISA continued their hunger strike from a separate stage at the venue and not on the main platform. They include Neha, AISA All India President; Danish, JNUSU Joint Secretary; Manish, AISA Uttar Pradesh President; Deepak, AISA Delhi University Vice President; Hrishikesh, President of Barak Hostel, JNU; and Aameen, former CC member of AUD Students Council.

Late on Sunday night, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police denied a portable toilet facility for Wangchuk, stating that the public toilets at Jantar Mantar do not have a water supply.

Dipke also shared a ticket from an individual who travelled from Bihar to attend the protest, highlighting the person's efforts to be present at Jantar Mantar.