Agra: 60 people booked over protest staged outside Jama Masjid following recovery of animal flesh

Around 60 people have been booked over a protest staged outside the Jama Masjid here following the recovery of animal flesh from the mosque premises, police said on Saturday.

The protest took place after Friday prayers, with demonstrators demanding strict action against the man who placed the flesh in the mosque premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Sonam Kumar said, "A case has been registered against the man who placed the piece of meat inside the mosque. Additionally, those who created disturbance outside the Jama Masjid have been booked. Around 60 people have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the protest."

The incident occurred late Thursday night when a man, Nazruddin, allegedly placed a packet containing animal flesh inside the Jama Masjid in the Mantola area. The matter came to light on Friday morning, triggering tension in the locality ahead of the weekly Friday prayers.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused arriving at the mosque on a scooty and placing the packet inside the premises before leaving.

A team of more than 100 police personnel was deployed for investigation and area security. The recovered meat was seized and sent for forensic examination, they said.

The scooty used in the crime was traced to a local meat shop. Interrogation of the shopkeeper led to the arrest of Nazruddin, from Teela Nandram area, police added.

The accused was arrested on Friday and efforts and authorities are now probing whether he acted alone had accomplices, the DCP said.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said that action would be taken under the National Security Act (NSA).

"We are looking into the intent behind the act and whether more people were involved," he added.

A group of people gathered outside the mosque, after Friday prayers, demanding capital punishment for the accused. The situation turned tense and police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd, he added.

Security was subsequently heightened in and around the Jama Masjid, with intensified police patrolling to prevent any further disturbance in the area.

Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours.

