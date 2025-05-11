3 more CBSE textbooks add to students' burden as art, physical and vocational education become formal subjects

Starting this academic session, school students across India will encounter a broader curriculum as the NCERT and the CBSE introduce formal instructions in art, physical education and vocational education.

These areas, previously addressed through informal practice and activities, will now be supported by dedicated textbooks and structured learning modules. For the first time, the NCERT has published textbooks in the three subjects, marking a shift in education. The CBSE is organising a daylong orientation and capacity-building workshop for principals and teachers in Delhi to facilitate the implementation of the curriculum.

The rollout of new textbooks began last year, with the NCERT introducing art and physical education books for Classes III and VI. This year, Classes IV and VII received similar updates, with vocational education added at the Class VI level. Textbooks for Classes VIII, IX and X are expected to follow soon.

ITL School principal Sudha Acharya said: “Children were taking part in art, craft and physical education in schools. Vocational education is a new component being added from Class VI. But these books are not to be taught like any subject of study for exam purposes. The books will be used by teachers who will orient students in these areas."

So far, students engaged in art, craft and physical activities without study materials.