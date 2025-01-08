18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas highlights Odisha's strategic role in Centre’s Purvodaya policy

Odisha has emerged as a key state in the BJP-led NDA government’s Purvodaya policy.

The choice of Bhubaneswar to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is in tune with the policy, said Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV & OIA- consular, passport, visa, and overseas Indian affairs), ministry of external affairs, while addressing media-persons here ahead of the inauguration of the big-ticket event on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion on Thursday and President of India Droupadi Murmu will be the star of attraction at the valedictory session. President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, will be the chief guest of the PBD.

“This is an opportunity for the state to showcase its tourism and business potential. It will help Odisha draw investments,” he said, adding that the theme of the event this time was “Diaspora’s contribution to Viksit Bharat”.

The Indian diaspora has emerged as one of the largest sources of remittances in the world. Today, the Indian Diaspora stands at 35.4 million, including 19.5 million PIOs and 15.8 million NRIs. The US has the highest number of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) — over 2 million. The UAE has the highest number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) — over 3.5 million.

The event, which serves as a platform to celebrate the contributions of the Indian diaspora in various fields and expose them to opportunities within the country in business and collaborative ventures, will have five plenary sessions this time.

The event will also offer Odisha the opportunity to showcase its unique art and culture apart from the business opportunities it can offer to the Indians residing abroad.