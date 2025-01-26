139 Padma awardees for 2025: Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas and Arijit Singh recognized

Late musicians Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer Arijit Singh were among 139 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for 2025 announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Folk singer Sinha and noted Malayalam screenwriter-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair have been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award for exceptional and distinguished service.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice (retired), Jagdish Singh Khehar, has been given the Padma Vibhushan. Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki has also earned the honour posthumously.

Renowned Ghazal singer Udhas has been posthumously honoured with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan, along with Ajith, Kapur, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, film veteran Anant Nag and Bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana.

Singh as well as veteran actor Ashok Saraf, theatre stalwart Barry John, singer Jaspinder Narula and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej will receive Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

Twenty-three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRIs/persons of Indian origin/overseas citizens of India and 13 posthumous awardees.