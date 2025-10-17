13-year-old run over twice by Thar in south Delhi; sister alleges bystanders filmed instead of helping

As 13-year-old Murshid lay bleeding on the side of a busy south Delhi road in his school uniform beside his mangled bicycle, writhing in pain and calling for help, passersby stood still, some watching, others holding up their phones to record.

No one came forward to help their boy, his family alleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments earlier, the Class 8 student had returned home from school after writing an exam. He asked his elder sister, Tarana, for 20 rupees to buy samosas for the two of them.

"A little later, some of his friends came running to tell me that he had been hit by a Thar. The driver didn’t stop; he ran over my brother twice," she said with her voice trembling.

Also Read How Delhi plans to fight air pollution this year – from electric vehicles to artificial rain

As she was screaming for her brother, standing beside her grieving parents and the neighbours who gathered near their house to console the family, she said, "People were standing there recording videos and filming instead of helping him. He was writhing in pain for 15 to 20 minutes before he died. He was just 13 years old. He did not deserve that."

Police said a PCR call about the accident near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Vasant Kunj was received on Wednesday afternoon. A team reached the spot and found the boy unconscious beside his damaged bicycle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The driver fled with the vehicle, officials said.

At their home, grief hung heavy in the air. Murshid’s mother was seen clutching his shirt and wailing for her youngest child.

His father stood silently at the spot where his son had fallen, and Tarana, the last person he had spoken to, looked around with disbelief, still unable to comprehend how no one helped her brother as he cried out in pain.

"After returning from school...he left in his school uniform (to buy samosas) and never came back. I want to see the face of the man who took my child’s life by running him over twice. I want justice for my son,” said Murshid's mother.

His father, who works in Mahipalpur, said he rushed home after learning about the accident. "My daughter called to tell me that my son had met with an accident. I told her to take him to the hospital and rushed home," he said.

"Within minutes, everyone started calling me about the incident. I reached in about 15 minutes, only to find out my son was no more. He was my only son; we just want justice," he said.

A senior police officer said a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

"Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the vehicle and reconstruct the sequence of events," the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.