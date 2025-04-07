1,247 sexual harassment cases in 365 days in Bengaluru: Minister says such incidents ‘tend to happen’

Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara has once again courted controversy — this time over a remark many say trivialises women safety issues on the streets of Bengaluru.

Speaking in response to a CCTV clip that went viral last week, the senior Congress leader said incidents like these are “common in big cities,” a comment that has ignited public fury and drawn criticism.

“Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this,” Parameshwara told reporters on Monday, adding, “Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling,” as quoted by ANI.

An unidentified man groped a woman in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout in the early hours of April 3.

The CCTV footage, time stamped 1:52 am, showed two women walking through a dimly lit alley when a man lunged at one of them, groped her and fled.

The woman hasn’t filed any official complaint yet, but police have registered a suo motu case, India Today reported. The accused has been booked under Section 354B of the IPC, which pertains to assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman.

The home minister has yet to offer a clarification or retract his comment.

According to city crime records, 1,247 cases of sexual harassment were reported in public places and workplaces in Bengaluru in 2024, up from 1,139 cases the previous year — a 9 per cent increase.

Rape cases too have risen. From 110 in 2020 to 178 in 2024, the city has seen a year-on-year surge: 116 cases in 2021, 151 in 2022, and 172 in 2023.

Bengaluru ranked third in India in 2023 for crimes against women, behind Delhi and Mumbai, with 639 cases of kidnapping and abduction and 763 assault cases, according to the National Crimes Records Bureau.

A recent audit by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), cited by Deccan Herald, found that poor lighting, lack of secure bus stops, limited public toilets, and inadequate surveillance were key contributors to the city’s unsafe conditions—especially for women.

Social activist Brinda Adige called Parameshwara’s comments careless.

“It’s an irresponsible and careless statement by an elected representative… It is their responsibility to instill confidence,” said social activist Brinda Adige on Times Now, slamming the minister for downplaying a serious crime and failing to reassure the public.

The BJP has capitalised on the latest incident to mount a sustained attack on the Congress government. The Opposition claimed Parameshwara’s tone reflects a larger pattern of indifference towards law and order.

BJP spokesperson Prashanth G echoed the view, “This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women?” he told NDTV, accusing the Congress-led state government of turning a blind eye to law and order concerns.

Parameshwar is no stranger to controversy. Earlier in 2023, he stirred debate again with his comments on moral policing in Mangaluru. Although positioned as a response to public outrage, his tone — then too — was seen by many as dismissive, reported ANI.

Parameshwara’s latest remark is not an isolated instance. In September 2024, he faced flak for describing a stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha procession as “accidental,” a statement that drew sharp criticism from VHP leader Girish Bharadwaj, who accused him of shielding the culprits.