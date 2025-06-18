YOUR HEALTH: Cook eggs to make protein digestible

Eggs are nutritional powerhouses. Although an egg provides only 70 calories, it contains 6-7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, vitamins A and D, B vitamins and

choline, lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health. The fat in an egg is mainly in the yolk, so many people eat only the white. However, the fat in eggs is primarily unsaturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are considered healthy and beneficial.

Protein, a crucial component of our diet, is often overlooked. Its deficiency can lead to various health issues, from brittle hair and nails to a weakened immune system. In children, it can even stunt growth and hinder academic performance.

Understanding your protein needs is key to a balanced diet. Children require between 0.8-1.2 grams per kilo of protein daily, while adults need 0.8 grams/kilo per day. Athletes, especially endurance athletes and bodybuilders, have higher protein needs, around 1.2 to 2.0 grams/kilo daily.

Consuming more than 2 grams/kilo of protein per day may lead to a higher risk for kidney stones, heart disease and colon cancer, especially if it is mainly from red meat. A plant-based protein diet may not carry similar risks.

Vegetarians get protein from legumes like lentils, beans, chickpeas and soy products. Pulses (dal) are good protein sources but no one dal has all the amino acids, the building blocks of protein. It may be best to buy 250 grams of each type of dal, mix and store them, and then use that for cooking. A 100 grams of dal contains 10 grams of protein. Also, the carbohydrate content is high. Just eating nuts and dal may lead to weight gain.

Sometimes, people do not tolerate eggs and are allergic to them. Around 2 per cent of children are allergic to eggs. However, around half of these children will develop egg tolerance by age 5, and up to 70 per cent will outgrow their egg allergy by age 16. About 70 per cent of egg-allergic children may be able to ingest egg protein in well-cooked or baked products. (They may tolerate cakes and biscuits but not omelettes). One way to reduce the chance of developing egg allergy is to first introduce it into the diet after the immune system has matured, usually around one year.

Egg allergy can be due to some of the proteins in eggs such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin and lysozyme. The allergic reaction sets in rapidly. Rashes, swelling, hives, cough and difficulty breathing may occur. In some children, diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain may set in 48 hours after eating the egg. This is due to egg intolerance, not allergy.

A non-vegetarian or omnivorous diet contains red meat, fish and other seafood and poultry. Animal proteins come from killed animals. There is some confusion as to whether eggs are vegetarian. After fertilisation, eggs develop life and grow into live embryos. Hens lay eggs and continue to do so regularly, even if they are not fertilised. Most of the eggs sold today are unfertilised.

When cooked, eggs lose some nutrients but this is a tiny percentage. Cooking makes egg protein more easily digestible.

Sometimes, people eat raw eggs out of preference or a perception that they are more nutritious. If the egg is contaminated with salmonella bacteria (which can permeate through the intact shell), it could cause salmonellosis if eaten raw. It can cause severe stomach pain, diarrhoea, and high fever. It may require aggressive treatment with antibiotics and IV fluids. Raw eggs are present in mayonnaise and cake batter, which some people enjoy eating raw.

Cooking eggs is the best way to enjoy them and reap their benefits.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in