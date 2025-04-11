Woodlands Hospital marks World Health Day with citywide push for preventive healthcare

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital marked World Health Day with a wide-reaching wellness initiative aimed at shifting the focus to prevention, early detection, and holistic well-being.

Across Kolkata, the hospital organised a series of medical camps and public awareness drives, with senior consultants leading from the front.

At the Hindalco Regional Office, Dr Pushpita Mandal, Senior Consultant in Critical Care and Internal Medicine, delivered a practical health talk where her message was clear- hygiene is still the first line of defence.

From handwashing to oral and skin care, Dr Mandal reminded attendees that disease prevention begins at home.

Dr Pushpita Mandal shows a presentation at Hindalco during her talk on the importance of maintaining hygiene

She also flagged the rising threat of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions tied to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet. Her advice was routine screenings for cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and cancer can not only reduce future health complications but also lower treatment costs.

Dr Saptarshi Basu, who heads Woodlands’ home care and health check-up division, addressed senior citizens from the Dignity Foundation. He emphasised regular monitoring of blood sugar, kidney function, and heart health, noting the hidden risks of indoor living and vitamin D deficiency among the elderly.

“World Health Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of our collective responsibility to empower communities through awareness, early intervention, and compassionate care”, said Rupak Barua, Managing Director and CEO of Woodlands. "At Woodlands, we are proud to lead this journey", he added.

Health camps were set up at Deshapriya Park and the State Bank of India’s Alipore branch. Dr Basu hosted a session at the hospital’s admission lounge, while Dr Ishani R Chatterjee led a talk titled Harmony of Body and Soul at the Confederation of Indian Industry.

A cardiac camp was also held at news channel Zee 24 Ghanta’s premises.

Woodlands’ multi-pronged campaign is a nudge toward a model where care is not reactive, but preventive and grounded in community.