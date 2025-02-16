Primary Pearlies; Milk teeth have a big role to play in a person's dental health

As a dentist, I often hear questions like, ‘Why should I worry about my child’s milk teeth if they’re going to fall out anyway?’ It’s a fair question. But the answer lies in understanding the essential role these tiny teeth play in shaping not only our children’s oral health but their overall development. Let’s explore why establishing a good dental routine — for kids and adults alike — is a must and why those milk teeth are more precious than you might think.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foundation of Good Oral Health

Brushing twice a day, flossing, and scheduling regular dental checkups might seem mundane, but they are cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle. And these habits are best developed when one has milk teeth. Poor oral health can lead to issues from gum disease to systemic conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Taking small, consistent steps now can prevent bigger problems down the line. For parents, the stakes are even higher. Children learn by example, and when they see parents prioritising oral health, they’re more likely to follow suit. A routine as simple as brushing together can instill lifelong habits.

Why Milk Teeth Matter

Milk teeth, also known as primary teeth, might seem inconsequential since they’ll eventually be replaced. But these 20 little teeth play a pivotal role in a child’s development. Here’s why they’re worth saving:

The Real Cost of Neglect

The idea that milk teeth don’t matter often leads to delayed dental visits. But tooth decay doesn’t wait for a child to grow up.

According to the World Health Organization, early childhood caries (tooth decay) is one of the most common chronic diseases in children. Left untreated, decay can cause pain, infections, and even abscesses that require more invasive interventions.

Furthermore, untreated dental issues in childhood can result in long-term consequences, including poor academic performance due to pain and difficulty concentrating. The emotional toll of these challenges is immeasurable.

Treatment Options to Protect Your Child’s Teeth

It is important to address any dental issues early to prevent complications. Here are some key treatments that help protect and preserve milk teeth:

These treatments are important steps in safeguarding your child’s milk teeth and setting them up for strong, healthy permanent teeth.

Making Dental Care Fun

Parents often struggle to get their kids excited about brushing and flossing. Here are things that can be done:

For the Whole Family

And here’s a bunch of things that the family can do as well:

Here’s to a lifetime of confident smiles!

Dr Kamlesh Kothari, MDS, DNB, DICOI, is a dental implant specialist,

cosmetic dentist and maxillofacial surgeon. He is the founder and

clinical director of Aesthetica at 2/7 Sarat Bose Road, Vasundhara Building. He can be contacted at 9830183000, 40035900, www.aesthetica.co.in and

@drkamleshkothari on Instagram. You can send your questions to drkamleshkothari@gmail.com