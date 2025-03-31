Manipal Hospitals champions surgical cure for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Manipal Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, recently organised an exclusive medical event to shed light on sleep health, focusing on early diagnosis and advanced treatment options for sleep disorders like Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

The event, held as a follow-up to World Sleep Day (March 14), brought together top specialists, including Dr Dipankar Datta, senior consultant ENT and Sleep Apnea surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Broadway. The discussion highlighted the growing prevalence of OSA and the latest interventions available to patients.

OSA, a condition where the airway becomes blocked during sleep, often goes undiagnosed despite its serious health implications. It can cause repeated breathing interruptions, loud snoring, daytime drowsiness, and morning headaches. If left untreated, it can lead to heart disease, hypertension, and even cognitive issues.

Datta explained the condition’s far-reaching impact. “Sleep Apnea is not just about loud snoring—it can severely impact heart health, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Although CPAP machines give temporary relief, they are uncomfortable and expensive. Surgery, however, provides a permanent solution by removing structural obstructions in the upper airway so that patients can sleep without any external support. The surgery is minimally invasive and dramatically enhances the quality of life.”

Drug-induced sleep endoscopy: A game-changer

A major highlight of the event was the discussion on Drug-Induced Sleep Endoscopy (DISE), a cutting-edge diagnostic tool that helps doctors identify the precise site of obstruction during sleep.

This procedure involves putting the patient under controlled anesthesia, mimicking natural sleep conditions. A flexible fiber-optic endoscope is then inserted through the nostrils, allowing real-time visualisation of the airway blockages.

Dr Vijaya Krishnan, president of the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnea (IASSA), described the benefits of DISE. “DISE has revolutionised Sleep Apnea diagnosis by allowing us to observe the exact site of obstruction while the patient is in a sleep-like state. With this level of precision, we can tailor surgical solutions for each individual, ensuring a much higher success rate and a significant improvement in their quality of sleep and overall health.”

Machines are not the only answer

For years, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines were the go-to solution for OSA patients. While effective, these machines come with their own set of challenges—they are expensive, uncomfortable, and often inconvenient for long-term use.

The alternative? Surgery.

By removing structural obstructions in the airway, surgical procedures offer a permanent solution, freeing patients from lifelong dependence on CPAP machines. With advancements like DISE, surgeries are now more precise and effective, offering patients a real shot at reclaiming their lives.

The event at Manipal Hospitals was more than a medical discussion—it was a wake-up call. With growing awareness, early diagnosis, and cutting-edge treatments, the fight against sleep apnea is gaining momentum. For patients like Ganesh Jana, the difference is already life-changing. For millions of others still grappling with undiagnosed OSA, it could mean the difference between life and death.

“My daughter was the first to notice my sleep issues. She saw that I would stop breathing momentarily in my sleep, and I would often wake up feeling exhausted,” said Mr. Jana. “She brought me to Dr Datta, and after a thorough evaluation and sleep study, I underwent surgery. It feels like a fresh start. I am no longer dependent on any machine. Rather I am getting quality sleep at night and taking care of my business with renewed energy.”