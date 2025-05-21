Diet deficiencies impact oral health

We need to eat to survive. We put food in our mouths and chew it with our teeth. Saliva lubricates the food and chewing breaks it down into a mash that can be easily swallowed. While this process seems simple, it can become increasingly problematic with age or disease.

As we age, various issues can affect the mouth and its ability to function efficiently. The surface of the tongue and mouth can become delicate, thin and smooth. The mucous membrane lining can lose its natural texture and turn thin and red — a condition known as atrophic glossitis.

Deficiencies in vital nutrients such as iron, zinc, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine, folic acid, Vitamin B12, iron and Vitamin E often cause this. The condition may be acute or chronic. Unfortunately, it is not limited to a red tongue; it can also involve burning pain and difficulty swallowing.

Atrophic glossitis may result from poor diet, smoking, ill-fitting dentures or infections, commonly fungal. In children, it may occur due to constant sucking on feeding bottles or pacifiers.

Gum problems are also common as age advances. Gums may become red, swollen, infected and painful, typically due to bacterial infection. Pus can exude from the gums. Over time, the gums may recede and lose their attachment to teeth. As a result, teeth become loose and can fall out. Misalignment and pain make chewing difficult and often also lead to bad breath.

The most common cause of gum disease (gingivitis) is the accumulation of plaque and tartar. If left untreated, this can progress to more severe periodontal disease.

Dental caries, or cavities, affect people of all ages. This chronic infection is caused by bacteria in the mouth that break down sugars from food and produce acid. The acid gradually erodes tooth enamel. Without treatment, this can lead to severe infections such as cellulitis, abscesses and even osteomyelitis of the jaw. Tooth decay causes pain, makes eating difficult and may ultimately lead to tooth loss.

Poor oral health can have far-reaching consequences. Damaged teeth and bad breath can result in social withdrawal and emotional distress. People may avoid someone with poor oral hygiene, leading to loneliness and even depression.

Gum infections are not always confined to the mouth. They can spread, causing fever, pain, and in severe cases, life-threatening septicaemia. Chronic infections tax the immune system, leaving the body more vulnerable to other illnesses. In pregnant women, poor oral health has been linked to premature birth and low birth weight babies.

Eating should be a source of pleasure. However, discomfort while chewing often leads older adults to avoid certain foods. This can result in reduced intake of calories, fibre and protein, contributing to constipation, muscle wasting, malnutrition and vitamin deficiencies.

I think it’s important to address dental issues early. Cavities should be filled promptly and missing teeth should be replaced with dentures or implants. Plaque and tartar buildup should be professionally removed and cleaned. Maintaining good oral health supports overall well-being, especially in older adults.

Oral care should start early in life. Babies should not be put to bed with bottles, and parents should begin brushing as soon as the first tooth appears, using baby-friendly brushes and toothpaste.

For adults, daily care includes brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, using a soft-bristled brush, flossing and replacing toothbrushes every 3–4 months. Regular dental checkups for cleaning and plaque removal are vital. Limit sugary foods and drinks, and always rinse or brush afterwards. Avoid smoking, which not only stains teeth but also contributes to gum disease and tooth loss.

A healthy mouth is key to a healthy life.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in