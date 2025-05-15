Welcome to JPL, where every inmate finds a moment of freedom on field

In an initiative aimed at reform and recreation, the Mathura Jail authorities organised a cricket tournament for inmates, titled the Jail Premier League (JPL).

The event, conceptualised along the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saw enthusiastic participation from prisoners, who found in it "moments of freedom" within their otherwise confined lives.

The jail compound was transformed into a festive ground, decorated with balloons, as inmates took to the field in a spirited contest.

1 8 Screengrab

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests attended the event and distributed prizes to the winning team, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The event concluded on a high note with one of the inmates performing a dance for the audience.

“To enhance the talent of the prisoners, improve their physical health and relieve them from mental stress, Jail Premier League was organised on the lines of IPL among the prisoners in Mathura Jail,” ANI reported, while sharing a video clip of the tournament.

2 8 Screengrab

The competition, which began in April, featured eight teams drawn from various barracks within the prison.

The format included Group A and Group B, each comprising four teams.

A total of 12 league matches, followed by two semi-finals, culminated in the final match held on Thursday evening.

Knight Riders emerged as the champions, defeating Capitals in the grand finale.

Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg, who spearheaded the initiative, described the JPL as more than just a tournament.

“The purpose of this is that in today's walled life, some moments will give a feeling of freedom. This is not just a final match, it is a victory of hope, a race of confidence. The ground is the same, but the players have changed — today every run, every catch, every win... is an attempt to prove oneself again,” he said.

3 8 Bhura receiving the Orange Cap. (Screengrab)

Among the standout performers was Kaushal, who was named Player of the Match, while Pankaj secured the Purple Cap and Bhura received the Orange Cap, mirroring the recognitions given in IPL and other leagues.

Along with the JPL, the jail has also organised badminton and volleyball tournaments. IndianOil has supported the initiative by providing sports equipment.

On social media, users responded with a mix of laughter, satire, and envy at the spirited display behind bars.

4 8 X/@Vishal0700

5 8 X/@Phunsukwangduji

6 8 X/@BenthamInEast

7 8 X/@Keshava1126

8 8 X/@kum1379

With the success of this unique venture, the JPL has emerged as a shining example of how sport can uplift, heal, and instill a sense of purpose—even within prison walls.

RELATED TOPICS Mathura Jail