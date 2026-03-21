MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Saturday, 21 March 2026

The dogs (and cats) of war: In West Asia, pets, strays survive attacks, displacement

As the Iran war drags on, pet and stray cats and dogs are seen in the rubble of damaged neighbourhoods in the various regions of West Asia affected by the conflict; Some animals have been displaced along with their families; This gallery shows how these animals are being affected by the war

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 21.03.26, 03:53 PM

,,,

A cat looks on, in a house which was destroyed by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran.
1 8

A cat looks on, in a house which was destroyed by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran.

Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
A child pets a dog amid shelters of displaced people during Eid al-Fitr prayers, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon.
2 8

A child pets a dog amid shelters of displaced people during Eid al-Fitr prayers, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Reuters
A cat looks for food in a house which was destroyed by a strike, in Tehran.
3 8

A cat looks for food in a house which was destroyed by a strike, in Tehran.

Reuters
A cat walks next to Parsa, an Iranian man, as he looks at a smartphone after his house was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran
4 8

A cat walks next to Parsa, an Iranian man, as he looks at a smartphone after his house was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran

Reuters
Emergency personnel and a dog at the site of a strike on a residential building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026.
5 8

Emergency personnel and a dog at the site of a strike on a residential building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026.

Reuters
A child watches a cat eating in a school turned shelter for people displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon.
6 8

A child watches a cat eating in a school turned shelter for people displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Reuters
A dog looks next to displaced people at the corniche after rainfall, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 15, 2026.
7 8

A dog looks next to displaced people at the corniche after rainfall, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 15, 2026.

Reuters
A dog lies on the ground while tethered by a rope in a Palestinian Bedouin encampment in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli‑occupied West Bank, March 19, 2026.
8 8

A dog lies on the ground while tethered by a rope in a Palestinian Bedouin encampment in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli‑occupied West Bank, March 19, 2026.

Reuters

RELATED TOPICS

Pets Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE