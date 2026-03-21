The dogs (and cats) of war: In West Asia, pets, strays survive attacks, displacement

,,,
A cat looks on, in a house which was destroyed by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran.Reuters
A child pets a dog amid shelters of displaced people during Eid al-Fitr prayers, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon.Reuters
A cat looks for food in a house which was destroyed by a strike, in Tehran.Reuters
A cat walks next to Parsa, an Iranian man, as he looks at a smartphone after his house was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, IranReuters
Emergency personnel and a dog at the site of a strike on a residential building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026.Reuters
A child watches a cat eating in a school turned shelter for people displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon.Reuters
A dog looks next to displaced people at the corniche after rainfall, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 15, 2026.Reuters
A dog lies on the ground while tethered by a rope in a Palestinian Bedouin encampment in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli‑occupied West Bank, March 19, 2026.Reuters