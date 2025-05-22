Power outages, traffic snarls: Storm rips through Delhi-NCR, leaves six dead

Delhi is nursing its wounds after being battered by a storm and six lives have been lost.

According to police reports, a 22-year-old youth and a person with disability lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents across the national capital on Wednesday. Two people died in separate incidents in Ghaziabad, while rain-related mishaps claimed two lives in Greater Noida.

1 8 A wheelchair bike that belonged to a man who died remains damaged on the street after sandstorm, thunderstorm and heavy rains in New Delhi (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm caused widespread disruption, leading to power outages, traffic snarls, and damage to property across the region. In the evening, around 7.50 pm, an electricity pole collapsed and fell in the middle of the road near Lodhi flyover in southeast Delhi, hitting a person with disabilities who was passing by on a tricycle.

2 8 A woman carrying a child passes by a car damaged by fallen trees after a sandstorm and thunderstorm followed by heavy rains in New Delhi (Reuters)

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. Authorities are working to establish the man's identity. An eyewitness reported that the wind was so fierce it caused trees and poles to sway violently.

3 8 People stand near an electricity pole which collapsed during a storm resulting in the death of one person, near Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man lost his life in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri when a tree fell on him and two parked motorcycles. A resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur was critically injured and was rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A Delhi Fire Service officer reportedly said that at least six people were injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed. A 55-year-old was injured after a balcony of a building fell down in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area opposite the state election commission office. Four people were injured in a similar incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

4 8 A car damaged under a fallen tree following a storm, near Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

The storm caused power outages in several areas of the city after trees and poles fell on electricity lines. The incidents occurred amid sudden changes in weather in Delhi, as a rainy storm marked by hail wrecked havoc across the city, throwing traffic out of gear as far as Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads and uprooting several trees.

5 8 A hoarding that fell during a storm in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Flights diverted

At least 13 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.

6 8 People wade through a waterlogged road following a storm, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations may be impacted due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

7 8 A view of North Block and South Block following rains in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

8 8 Thunderstorm lights up the sky, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, flight operations may get impacted at Delhi Airport. "Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X.

RELATED TOPICS Storm Death Rainfall Flights