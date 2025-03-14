Political leaders across India celebrate Holi, share messages of unity, festivity, and political hopes

Many leaders emphasized peace, cultural harmony, and togetherness, while some linked the occasion to political aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Holi wishes on X, writing, "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen."

1 11 X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu also shared greetings: "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love, and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage."

2 11 X/@@rashtrapatibhvn

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined devotees at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, participating in traditional 'phag songs' and offering prayers at the site of Holika Dahan.

3 11 X/@PTI_News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated outside his residence, stating, "Greetings to the countrymen on the holy occasion of #Holi...Greetings to everyone who is celebrating and observing, be it Holi or Ramzan."

4 11 X/@PTI_News

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life."

5 11 X/@RahulGandhi

BSP chief Mayawati urged for traditional celebrations: "Celebrate it traditionally with full enthusiasm, peace, mutual brotherhood and harmony."

6 11 X/@Mayawati

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invoked poetry, writing, "That flower caught fire on the blue horizon..." and extended greetings, calling for unity beyond caste, religion, or color.

7 11 X/@MamataOfficial

Maharashtra leaders, including Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, focused on environmental consciousness and progress. Pawar urged people to "use natural colors, take care of health, and avoid wasting water," while Fadnavis linked Holi to "the colors of innovation and progress, shaping Maharashtra’s bright future."

8 11 X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia celebrated in Delhi with party workers.

9 11 X/@PTI_News

Union Minister Chirag Paswan recalled his father, Ram Vilas Paswan: "Although he is no more and we are missing him, it is because of his blessings that the party is celebrating this festival of colours once again... This time I am confident that Holi would also be celebrated in Bihar in November and the NDA will win the assembly elections."

10 11 X/@PTI_News

Newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated her first Holi after elections, visiting BJP National President JP Nadda: "This festival, drenched in colours, is a symbol of joy, love, and harmony, which inspires us to move forward unitedly."

11 11 X/@gupta_rekha

Across India, Holi served as both a moment of celebration and a platform for messages of unity, tradition, and political aspirations.

RELATED TOPICS Holi Celebration