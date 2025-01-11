PM Modi ‘eager’ to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel, Omar Abdullah oversees preparations in Sonmarg

Prime minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on January 13.

Apart from providing all-weather connectivity to the famous tourist resort of Sonmarg, the 6.5 km tunnel, which reduces travel time to 15 minutes compared to hours along the previous Z-shaped route, links Kashmir and Ladakh throughout the year. Constructed at a cost of Rs Rs 2,400 crore, it will also boost tourism and the economy.

On October 20 last year, seven people, including a local doctor, were killed in a terrorist attack near the tunnel site in the Gagangir area. Ahead of the prime minister’s anticipated visit, “multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place”, officials have informed PTI.

Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah visited Sonmarg on Saturday to oversee ongoing preparations for Modi’s visit on Monday. “Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort,” Abullah wrote on X.

Situated at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies. As a result, the tunnel will also greatly serve the defence needs of the country.

“The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Omar Abdullah added on X.

The Z-Morh tunnel, an “engineering marvel” will “unlock the full potential of the region's trade and tourism sectors,” the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) also wrote on X.

Narendra Modi retweeted Omar Abdulla’s X post. “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy,” the 74-year-old wrote in his reply.

“Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!” he added.