Israeli tanks push into Gaza City residential area as Palestinians forced to flee yet again

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was opening an additional route for 48 hours that Palestinians could use to leave Gaza City as it stepped up efforts to empty the city of civilians and confront thousands of Hamas combatants.

Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel's orders to move south because of the dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area, and fear of permanent displacement.

1 8 Al Basma IVF Centre, Gaza's largest fertility clinic which was struck by an Israeli shell during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, is seen in Gaza City April 2, 2024. Reuters picture

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even if we want to leave Gaza City, is there any guarantee we would be able to come back? Will the war ever end? That's why I prefer to die here, in Sabra, my neighbourhood," Ahmed, a school teacher, said by phone.

At least 30 people were killed across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in Israel's latest strikes, including 19 in Gaza City, local health authorities said.

Tanks edge forward, official says assault will take months

A day after Israel announced the launch of a ground offensive to seize control of Gaza's main urban centre, tanks had moved short distances towards the city's central and western areas from three directions, but no major advance was reported.

An Israeli official said military operations were focused on getting civilians to head south and that fighting would intensify over the next month or two.

The official said Israel expected around 100,000 civilians to remain in the city, which would take months to capture, and the operation could be suspended if a ceasefire was reached with the Hamas militant group.

2 8 Israeli military vehicles manoeuvre inside Gaza, as seen from Israel, September 17, 2025. Reuters

The prospects of a ceasefire appear remote after Israel attacked Hamas political leaders in Doha last week, infuriating Qatar, a co-mediator in ceasefire talks.

Defying global criticism of the attack, including a rebuke by Israel's stalwart ally, the United States, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will strike Hamas leaders anywhere.

Visiting Doha on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was "a very short window of time" in which a ceasefire could happen, apparently referring to Israel's stated plans to crush Hamas by force in Gaza.

Despair deepens for Palestinian family forced to flee across Gaza yet again

Exhaustion, despair and anger are grinding away at Ne'man Abu Jarad. Once again, for the 11th time, he and his family have been forced to uproot and move across the Gaza Strip.

“It's a renewal of the torture. We're not being displaced, we're dying,” Ne'man said last week as the family packed up their possessions and tents in Gaza City to escape escalating Israel bombardment ahead of a planned invasion of the city.

3 8 Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, September 18, 2025. Reuters picture

With each move, Ne'man and his wife Majida try to preserve some stability for their six daughters and their 2-year-old granddaughter amid the misery of tent life. The youngest is 8-year-old Lana; the eldest is Balsam, in her 20s and married.

But the sense of futility is weighing heavier. No end is in sight and Ne'man fears it will get worse.

“What's coming is dark,” he said. “We might be expelled (from Gaza). We might die … You feel like death is surrounding you. We just scurry from place to place, away from death.”

Uprooted yet again

“It gets worse for the girls. It's hard on them to change every time they get used to something,” Majida said.

Since May, the family's refuge had been a tent in Gaza City. It wasn't easy, but at least they got to know the neighbourhood and their neighbours and figured out where to get water and medical care.

4 8 Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation. Reuters picture

Their daughters could see friends from before the war, who were also displaced nearby. Another family in a neighbouring building let their daughter Sarah come use their internet to study for online high school classes. The girls downloaded books onto their phones, to study or just to have something to do.

Food was more difficult, as Israeli restrictions on aid pushed Gaza City into famine. Ne'man joined hundreds of others waiting for aid trucks to enter from Israel. It was dangerous – Israeli troops regularly opened fire toward the crowds, and Ne'man saw people getting killed and wounded, Majida said. But he sometimes came back with food.

A few weeks ago, they found a school for Lana. “She was very excited. Her life would have some regularity,” Majida said.

5 8 Displaced Palestinians flee amid an Israeli military operation, after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in Gaza City, September 18, 2025. Reuters picture

But Israel had ordered the population to evacuate, preparing a new assault to seize Gaza City that it said aims to dismantle Hamas, free hostages and move towards taking security control of the strip. Bombardment came closer. One strike levelled an apartment tower a block away, sending shrapnel that pierced the Abu Jarads' tent. Another destroyed a house across the street, killing members of the family sitting outside, Ne'man said.

Lana had only attended three days of classes. But it was time to go. Last Thursday, they joined a growing exodus of Palestinians fleeing south.

Leaflets urge Gaza city residents to flee

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, the military said Palestinians could use the newly reopened Salahudin Road to escape towards the south and that they had until lunchtime on Friday to do so.

"Movement must only take place via the streets marked in yellow on the map as the route for southward transit. Follow the instructions of the security forces and traffic signs," they said.

But the situation remained chaotic and dangerous for civilians, who have been streaming away on foot, by donkey cart or in vehicles in recent days.

6 8 Palestinians, displaced by the Israeli military offensive, take shelter in a tent camp, amid an Israeli operation, in Gaza City, September 18, 2025. Reuters picture

Much of Gaza City was laid to waste early in the war in 2023, but around 1 million Palestinians had returned there to homes among the ruins. Forcing them out would mean confining most of Gaza's population to overcrowded encampments in the south where a hunger crisis is unfolding.

The United Nations, aid groups and foreign governments have condemned Israel's offensive and the proposed mass displacement.

A U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel called the assessment "scandalous" and "fake".

High-rise building hit in refugee camp

Israeli forces control Gaza City's eastern suburbs and have been pounding three areas in the southeast, north and northwestern coastal areas of the city, from which tanks have been pressing towards the centre and western areas.

"Gaza is being wiped out. A city that is thousands of years old is being wiped out in front of the whole cowardly world," said Ahmed, the school teacher.

7 8 Displaced Palestinians flee Gaza City by foot and vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Reuters picture

Palestinian and UN officials say no place is safe, including in the southern area designated by Israel as a "humanitarian zone". On Tuesday, an airstrike killed five people in a vehicle as they were leaving Gaza City for the south.

In Nuseirat refugee camp in the enclave's centre, an airstrike destroyed a high-rise building on Wednesday, prompting residents of nearby buildings to flee in panic.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza City

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israel has destroyed and damaged 1,600 residential buildings since August 10, when Netanyahu announced Israel's intention to take full control of the territory by force.

Israeli forces have also destroyed 13,000 tents in Gaza City where displaced people had been sheltering, it said.

8 8 Displaced Palestinians flee amid an Israeli military operation. Reuters picture

Israel estimates 40% of people who were in Gaza City on August 10 have since left. The Gaza media office says 190,000 have headed south and 350,000 have moved to central and western areas of the city.

Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, Israeli tallies show. Israel's military assault against Hamas has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health ministry says.