Heir to empire, pilgrim at heart: Anant Ambani’s 180-km walk to the feet of God

On April 6, as the nation marked the auspicious day of Ram Navami, Anant Ambani entered the holy city of Dwarka, completing a 180-kilometre padyatra that began from his ancestral city of Jamnagar just over a week ago.

This wasn’t a march choreographed for spectacle.

It was, by every account, a personal offering. A solitary spiritual commitment, stripped of luxurious trappings.

Anant began his spiritual trek on March 29, walking 12 to 15 km every day, often spending close to seven hours a night on the move.

With him were only a handful of close aides and security personnel. There were no camera crews, no live social media updates and no public addresses. Only the hum of footsteps against Gujarat’s quiet soil, and a heart tuned to the stillness of faith.

His vow was intensely personal, rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

What makes this story more compelling is what Anant carried within: a lifelong battle with Cushing’s Syndrome, a rare hormonal disorder, compounded by morbid obesity, asthma and fibrosis—a trio of conditions that would make any physical activity a challenge, let alone a 180-kilometre pilgrimage on foot.

But for Anant, this wasn’t about testing endurance. It was about placing faith above fear and discipline above ease.

As he reached Dwarka, home of the Dwarkadhish, or King Krishna, the moment felt almost mythical.

A billionaire’s son who turned away from excess and embraced exertion. A scion of one of India’s most powerful families, choosing to walk for peace.

Anant’s journey speaks volumes, not only for what it was but for what it wasn’t. No speeches. No declarations. But in his own words: “I will walk through pain to say thank you. I will bear discomfort to show my belief. I will bow down, not because I am weak, but because I choose surrender over pride.”

In an age of noise, Anant Ambani chose solitude.

His walk to Dwarka is a gentle nudge to a generation lost in Instagram scrolls:

“Let your devotion guide you. Let it humble you. Let it build you. And when the weight of life feels heavy, let your faith carry you forward.”

And that, perhaps, is the longest road of all.