Harmanpreet Singh hat-trick powers India to 4-3 win over China in Asia Cup opener

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team opened their campaign in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 with a thrilling 4-3 victory against China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, on Friday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh delivered a superb performance, scoring a hat-trick (20’, 33’, 47’), while Jugraj Singh (18’) was the other scorer for India.

For China, Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’) and Jiesheng Gao (41’) found the target.

From the push back, India started on the front foot, attacking with pace and intensity.

China absorbed the pressure, survived an early penalty corner, and then grew into the contest.

Their persistence paid off in the 12th minute when Shihao Du converted a penalty corner to give them the lead.

India pressed hard towards the end of the first quarter but trailed 1-0 at the break.

The second quarter saw a strong Indian response. Jugraj Singh equalised in the 18th minute from a penalty corner, before Harmanpreet Singh put the hosts ahead just two minutes later with a powerful strike.

India continued to dominate possession and went into half-time leading 2-1.

On resumption, Harmanpreet extended India’s advantage in the 33rd minute, converting another penalty corner to make it 3-1.

China, however, responded immediately through Benhai Chen in the 35th minute, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

The contest tightened as both sides exchanged attacks, and China drew level in the 41st minute with Jiesheng Gao scoring from their fourth penalty corner.

At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied 3-3.

India regained the lead early in the final quarter, with Harmanpreet Singh completing his hat-trick in the 47th minute from a penalty corner.

The hosts kept the ball in the Chinese half for most of the remaining minutes, holding firm until the final hooter to secure a hard-fought win.

India will face Japan in their next match of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 on Sunday, August 31, at 03:00 PM.