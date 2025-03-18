From first adivasi player to 'youngster younger than IPL', spotlight on nine uncapped wonderboys

The Indian Premier League has long been a stage where dreams take flight, careers are formed, and unknown talents snowball into household names.

Every season, the league provides a golden opportunity for uncapped Indian players to break into the national spotlight, with performances that can bring them closer to an India call-up.

IPL 2025 is no different, with a fresh crop of exciting talents ready to seize their moment.

From the first-ever Adivasi player in the tournament’s history to a 13-year-old prodigy younger than the league itself, these nine uncapped players are set to make headlines this season.

1 9 Robin Minz (X/@rishabh18v)

Robin Minz (Mumbai Indians) - Jharkhand’s Chris Gayle

Robin Minz was set to start his IPL journey with Gujarat Titans in 2024 but was sidelined due to an injury caused by an accident.

Now, he is back with Mumbai Indians, who secured him for Rs 65 lakh.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter is already making waves in the domestic scene and is often called the “next Dhoni”.

His IPL journey began during the 2024 auction when Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns before Gujarat Titans ultimately secured him for a whopping ₹3.6 crore.

While that stint didn’t materialise, Minz now has a second chance to shine, carrying the hopes of his community as the first-ever Adivasi cricketer in IPL history.

2 9 Suryansh Shedge

Suryansh Shedge (Punjab Kings) – Mumbai’s domestic sensation

Shedge was one of India’s breakout domestic stars in 2024, making headlines with a match-winning knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Coming in at 129/5 in a chase of 175, Shedge smashed 36* off just 15 balls, including three fours and four sixes, guiding Mumbai to victory.

His overall numbers in the tournament—131 runs at an average of 43.66 and a stunning strike rate of 251.92—along with eight crucial wickets, earned him a well-deserved IPL contract with Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh.

3 9 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – The 13-year-old prodigy

At just 13 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on the threshold of creating history. Born in 2011, the Rajasthan Royals recruit could become the first player younger than the IPL itself to feature in the tournament.

His credentials are already staggering—a 58-ball century against Australia U-19, impressive performances in the U-19 Asia Cup, and a fiery assault on Mukesh Kumar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals invested ₹1.1 crore in him, and now the world is waiting for this teenage sensation to show up on the biggest T20 stage.

4 9 Shashank Singh (PTI)

Shashank Singh (Punjab Kings) – The retained match-winner

Shashank Singh was one of only two players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction. And why not? He was one of their breakthrough stars last season, amassing 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

One of his most memorable performances came in Punjab’s record-breaking chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With PBKS backing him again, he will be keen to build on his impressive form.

5 9 Anshul Kamboj (X/@CricCrazyJohns)

Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) – Pacer with an eye-catching record

Chennai Super Kings shelled out ₹3.4 crore for Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj.

While he played only three matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, his domestic numbers are exceptional.

Kamboj boasts 74 wickets in First-Class cricket at an average of 14.64, along with 55 wickets in List A cricket at a stunning 9.16.

His T20 stats are equally promising—52 wickets at 17.33. With a franchise like CSK nurturing him, he could be a revelation this season.

6 9 Andre Siddarth (X/@JunaidKhanation)

Andre Siddarth (Chennai Super Kings) – Tamil Nadu’s rising star

The nephew of Tamil Nadu stalwart Sridharan Sharath, 18-year-old Andre Siddarth has already made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Ranji Trophy.

Siddarth amassed 612 runs in the last Ranji season and also played a key role in Tamil Nadu’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy triumph.

Though he's yet to play an official T20 match, CSK see immense potential in him.

7 9 Ashutosh Sharma (PTI)

Ashutosh Sharma (Delhi Capitals) – The record-breaking dasher

Delhi Capitals have added Ashutosh Sharma to their ranks, and the middle-order batter is expected to play a key role in their XI, provided he is given a chance.

Ashutosh shot to fame in October 2023 when he smashed a 50 off just 11 balls, the fastest by any Indian in T20 cricket.

He had a solid IPL 2024 campaign for Punjab Kings, striking at 167.23. DC will hope he can bring that explosiveness to their squad.

8 9 Abhishek Porel (Screengrab)

Abhishek Porel (Delhi Capitals)

At 22, Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has already proven his worth.

Delhi Capitals showed their faith by retaining him for Rs 4 crore, and rightly so.

Porel scored 327 runs for DC last season at an average of 32.70 and has an overall T20 average of 31.86. With the gloves and the bat, he could play a crucial role in DC’s campaign.

9 9 Prabhsimran Singh (PTI)

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) – Punjab’s power-packed opener

Prabhsimran Singh, retained by PBKS for Rs 4 crore, has been a consistent performer over the past two seasons.

He scored 358 runs in IPL 2023 and followed it up with 334 runs last season.

His T20 career numbers — 2,373 runs at an average of 31.22 — speak for his ability to go big at the top. With Punjab Kings backing him once again, he will look to push for a bigger role in the national setup.