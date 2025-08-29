From Delhi to Assam, heavy rain, cloudbursts wreak havoc across India; trigger floods and landslides

1 7 Vehicles move through a waterlogged underpass after heavy rainfall, near Bhairav temple, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall and cloudbursts over the past two days have disrupted life across several states, causing floods, landslides, and road blockages while leaving thousands stranded.

From Delhi to Assam, reports of casualties, building collapses, and evacuations have kept disaster management authorities on alert.

Parts of the national capital, including central, south and southeast Delhi, received heavy showers on Friday.

2 7 Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Mathura Road during a rainy morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

In east Delhi’s Mandawali, locals rescued three children and a PCR team after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rains and cloudbursts triggered landslides in multiple districts killing five people. Around 30-40 families were reported buried under rubble while several houses were damaged.

Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Bageshwar were among the worst affected districts.

3 7 SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation at a cloudburst-hit village, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said overnight rainfall damaged nearly half a dozen houses in Pausari Gram Panchayat in Kapkot area of Bageshwar, killing two people and leaving three others missing in the district.

In Jammu, heavy rains lashed the Katra region on Friday. The pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day after a landslide claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway also remained closed for the fourth straight day due to multiple landslides in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, leaving more than 2,000 vehicles stranded.

4 7 A worker removes silt from a school premises after floodwater receded, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region till August 30.

Maharashtra’s Nanded district has been facing severe flood conditions after heavy rainfall forced the evacuation of over 5,000 residents while trapping around 1,500 others.

Rivers including the Godavari, Manar, Manjara and Lendi have breached critical levels.

5 7 Commuters make their way during rainfall, in Bhopal, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (PTI)

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, CM Devendra Fadnavis “is closely monitoring the rainfall and flood situation in Nanded district and is in constant contact with the District Collector.”

“Out of 93 revenue circles in the district, 69 have received excessive rainfall. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Kandhar and Malakoli circles, around 284.50 mm. Thirteen talukas have received 65 mm, while eleven talukas have recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall,” the CM said.

In Madhya Pradesh, a lightning strike killed one minor and injured three when it struck a Ganesh pandal in the Pandhana area of Khandwa district on Thursday night.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for 13 districts in Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions. The department said the spell of heavy rain is expected to continue for the next three days.

6 7 Commuters during rain, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal has raised the risk of inundation in low-lying areas.

The IMD said that while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts are likely to receive 7 to 20 cm of rainfall, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts are expected to see 7 to 11 cm till Saturday morning.

Heavy downpour is also likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts through Sunday morning, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across north Bengal.

7 7 People being rescued from a flooded area following heavy rains, in Guwahati, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (PTI)

In Assam, at least one person died after heavy rains submerged roads and residential areas in Guwahati for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The downpour led to massive traffic jams across the city.

The IMD had predicted more heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across Guwahati for Friday.

Officials said the city witnessed a heavy spell of rain for about 2-3 hours on Thursday afternoon, causing knee-deep water across roads and chest-level flooding in some areas.

RELATED TOPICS Delhi Assam