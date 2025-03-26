Airport officials discuss international connectivity as Kolkata eyes direct London flight

In a push to enhance Kolkata’s global air connectivity, key stakeholders, including Dr P. R. Beuria, airport director, met with principal secretary (home) Nandini Chakraborty at Nabanna to discuss new international flight routes.

Representatives from the Airlines Association and the Tour & Travel Association also participated in the meeting, underscoring the growing demand for improved overseas connectivity.

This development comes in the wake of CM Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to British Airways to reinstate direct flights between London and Kolkata.

The appeal was made during her visit to London, where she engaged with British businesses and aviation authorities to facilitate investment in West Bengal and revive air links that once existed.

“My humble request to my friends from UK airlines—can you give us one direct flight? British Airways used to operate [London-Kolkata flights]. But before we came to power [in 2011], the service was withdrawn. I do not know what the cause was. But now every flight is almost fully booked. We are also giving some fuel concessions. Whoever approaches us first, we will give them an advantage in fuel tax,” Banerjee stated at an interactive session titled Opportunities in West Bengal in London on March 25.

Earlier at a programme at the Indian Embassy, the chief minister had again urged British businessmen and Britain’s Indian Embassy to start direct Kolkata-London flights.

“London is not far away from Kolkata. We need a direct flight from London. I came to London from Kolkata, spending 18 hours. It could be easier,” Banerjee told the British delegation at the Embassy on Tuesday.

The demand for a direct London-Kolkata flight has been longstanding, with the city’s growing business community, academic circles, and expatriate population seeking a faster and more convenient travel option.

At present, passengers traveling between the two cities must endure layovers, increasing travel time, often up to 18 hours or more.

British Airways, which operated flights to Kolkata for nearly 80 years, ceased operations in March 2009.

Air India had briefly filled the gap, launching a direct London-Kolkata flight in 2005, but the service was discontinued three years later due to poor load factors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kolkata to London flight had a chequered existence. It began with a twice-a-week operation in September, 2020 but was reduced to one flight- a-week by October.

The flight service was later withdrawn from March 21, 2022.

But recent trends suggest a surge in demand, making a strong case for the resumption of direct flights.

Beyond aviation, Banerjee also announced that Kolkata’s vibrant culture will find a stage in London later this year. During Durga Puja, an exhibition featuring Bengal’s traditional artwork, including Dokra sculptures and other handicrafts, will be showcased in London, further strengthening cultural ties between the two regions.