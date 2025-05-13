Air India, again: AC failure turns Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight into mid-air furnace

A recent Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar has come under scrutiny after a passenger alleged a mid-air failure of the aircraft’s air conditioning system, leading to extreme discomfort and a potential health emergency on board.

Tusharkant Rout, a passenger on flight IX-1128, took to LinkedIn to detail the experience, stating that the flight, which departed Delhi on May 11 shortly before 4 pm, turned into an ordeal when the cabin air conditioning failed mid-air.

“Passengers have faced unbearable heat in this flight, one of the passenger health is very serious,” Rout wrote in the now-viral post, which included photos of passengers trying to cope with the heat — some seen removing their shirts, others using magazines to fan themselves and stay hydrated.

Rout further alleged that several passengers raised complaints during the flight, but the situation remained unaddressed for nearly two hours until the plane began its descent to Bhubaneswar.

He claimed one passenger’s health deteriorated due to the stifling heat inside the cabin.

"I am requesting the Air India Express airline team, please take this situation on priority and serious matter, so that this type of situation never happens in future," he wrote.

In response to the post, Air India Express replied via LinkedIn.

“We’re sorry for the delay and any discomfort you experienced during your flight, Tusharkant. The cabin AC may feel less effective during boarding and taxiing due to open doors and limited power supply for operational reasons, but it becomes fully functional after takeoff. As you've completed your journey, we truly appreciate your feedback and remain committed to improving our services for a better experience next time."

The incident sparked criticisms online.

“It’s a shame to fly in the national carrier of India in such a deplorable condition,” one LinkedIn user wrote.

Another added, “Once again, Air India takes the crown for the worst airline on the planet.”

This episode comes close on the heels of a similar incident on April 30, when an Air India Express flight from Pune to Jaipur aborted takeoff after a female passenger fell ill due to a non-functional air conditioning system. Passengers reportedly endured nearly two hours in sweltering conditions.

